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Pfizer scientists RUN (no really) like RATS when confronted with their own words - Project Veritas
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261 views • October 14, 2021
Credit: Project Veritas. One scientist confirms what we already knew: That natural immunity is superior to their vaccine they're selling to government. The other wanted to hide from the public the fact that human fetal cells are in their product.
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