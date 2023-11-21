"Israeli soldiers calling Palestinians "n*ggers," singing about incinerating Gazans, and proudly proclaiming their real intention to "conquer, expel and settle" all of Gaza. These are some of the things Israelis post online as the genocide against Palestinians continues."
📎 BreakThrough News
https://twitter.com/BTnewsroom/status/1726634790395486485
