Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Israeli soldiers calling Palestinians "n*ggers," singing about incinerating Gazans, and proudly proclaiming their real intention
channel image
Puretrauma357
1601 Subscribers
79 views
Published Yesterday

"Israeli soldiers calling Palestinians "n*ggers," singing about incinerating Gazans, and proudly proclaiming their real intention to "conquer, expel and settle" all of Gaza. These are some of the things Israelis post online as the genocide against Palestinians continues."


📎 BreakThrough News

https://twitter.com/BTnewsroom/status/1726634790395486485

Keywords
niggersisraeli soldierscalling palestinianssinging about incinerating gazansand proudly proclaimingtheir real intention

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket