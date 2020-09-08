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Xbox Series X Price and Design Confirmed!
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2 views • September 08, 2020
Today, we got confirmation on the price and design of the Xbox Series S
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Follow me on social media:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/wal_AR_15
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/realWardLeavines/posts
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/ward47/
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/walar15
INSTAGRAM: @wal_ar_15
Xbox: wal AR 15
PSN/Steam: walAR15
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