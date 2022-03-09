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Steve Hsu: The End of the Unipolar Moment & the Cementing in Blood of the Eurasian Alliance
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80 views • March 09, 2022
Physicist, startup founder, and polymath Steve Hsu discusses the end of the unipolar moment, the return of geopolitics, and the U.S.-China New Cold War. He believes China is not as fragile as some say. We talk Taiwan, how Beijing has caught up in military tech, and how the nature of naval warfare in the next war will be very different. On the technology and AI front, he feels the U.S. and China are at parity, but that the long-term trend is in China's favor. He feels the social credit system is advancing just as fast in the West as in China and that the digital yuan is rapidly gaining in stature. He gives his view on the Ukraine crisis and how it has been a huge strategic error by the U.S. because it has cemented the Eurasian alliance. He's concerned about a systemic financial meltdown, discusses being a victim of woke cancel culture, and knowing Richard Feynman.
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Show Notes
On Ukraine: the return of Multipolarity and Hard Power https://infoproc.blogspot.com/2022/03/on-ukraine-return-of-multipolarity-and.html
Strategic Calculus of a Taiwan Invasion https://infoproc.blogspot.com/2021/08/strategic-calculus-of-taiwan-invasion.html
Websites
Twitter https://twitter.com/hsu_steve
Information Processing Blog https://infoproc.blogspot.com
Manifold Podcast https://www.manifold1.com
About Steve Hsu
Dr. Stephen Hsu is Professor of Theoretical Physics at Michigan State University. Educated at Caltech and Berkeley, he was a Harvard Junior Fellow and held faculty positions at Yale and the University of Oregon. Hsu was founder and CEO of SafeWeb, a Silicon Valley technology startup acquired by Symantec for $26 million. He is a scientific advisor to BGI and a member of its Cognitive Genomics lab.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Show Notes
On Ukraine: the return of Multipolarity and Hard Power https://infoproc.blogspot.com/2022/03/on-ukraine-return-of-multipolarity-and.html
Strategic Calculus of a Taiwan Invasion https://infoproc.blogspot.com/2021/08/strategic-calculus-of-taiwan-invasion.html
Websites
Twitter https://twitter.com/hsu_steve
Information Processing Blog https://infoproc.blogspot.com
Manifold Podcast https://www.manifold1.com
About Steve Hsu
Dr. Stephen Hsu is Professor of Theoretical Physics at Michigan State University. Educated at Caltech and Berkeley, he was a Harvard Junior Fellow and held faculty positions at Yale and the University of Oregon. Hsu was founder and CEO of SafeWeb, a Silicon Valley technology startup acquired by Symantec for $26 million. He is a scientific advisor to BGI and a member of its Cognitive Genomics lab.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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