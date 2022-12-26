Create New Account
Alec Baldwin Cowardly Dodges Softball Questions
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 21 hours ago

Alec Baldwin, once one of America's heartthrobs, has quickly fallen from grace since his friendship with the pedopredator Epstein was exposed & his recent "accidental" murder of his movie costar.

Instead of being adored by his fans, he is now heckled while out in public & boy does his body language scream uncomfortable.

The man behind the camera has a good question. Should Alec at least thank President Trump for the material he has given him?

