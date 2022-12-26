Alec Baldwin Cowardly Dodges Softball Questions

Alec Baldwin, once one of America's heartthrobs, has quickly fallen from grace since his friendship with the pedopredator Epstein was exposed & his recent "accidental" murder of his movie costar.

Instead of being adored by his fans, he is now heckled while out in public & boy does his body language scream uncomfortable.

The man behind the camera has a good question. Should Alec at least thank President Trump for the material he has given him?

Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2



