Alec Baldwin Cowardly Dodges Softball Questions

Alec Baldwin, once one of America's heartthrobs, has quickly fallen from grace since his friendship with the pedopredator Epstein was exposed & his recent "accidental" murder of his movie costar.
Instead of being adored by his fans, he is now heckled while out in public & boy does his body language scream uncomfortable.
The man behind the camera has a good question. Should Alec at least thank President Trump for the material he has given him?
Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.