"I can tell you to do anything I want to" Unlawful orders given during traffic stop
190 views
channel image
America at War
Published Yesterday |

Check out "Ensuring Transparency" and learn from this man!


Police have ONLY ONE GOAL!

And that is either to rob you on the roadside OR put you into a cage!
These guys are NOT your friends!

They are taught to LIE and DECEIVE you.
And of course.... To keep you talking to incriminate yourself!
DON'T DO IT!

A fantastic stop caught on camera!
Check out his channel!

Ensuring Transparency
https://youtu.be/DhB-cnBBEM4

Keywords
constitutionfirst amendmentpolicegovernmentlawsheriffsfourt amendment

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
