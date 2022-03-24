World Bankers Are Peaceful & Come to Make Life Better. Bill Gates Medicine & Food - GIFT. .

81 Million of YOU voted for THIS, right? And then there was the People's W.B. Nemesis. Swift Banking, the outlawing of transacting amongst ourselves is something that has been stealth implemented as Global Government. Frogs sitting in a pot are about to see water around them boil. At first they felt loved with the warmth. It will soon be too late, if it isn't already. I am @SvenVonErick on gab.com The Ancient Line of Evil Ones will not succeed if they aren't the ones who decided who lives, who dies. There is a time when leaders of the people by their being to proud to die. Shakespeare had the right idea for the fate of lawyers. Word search it. The US Constitution Party might be the impetus to have a rebirth of a Sovereign Nation based on belief in God. Render onto Caesar what is Caesar's by not turning the other cheek.