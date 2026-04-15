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Taxes Now Take A Third Of Everything
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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The federal gubment now steals or taxes just over $5T.

States and locals pile on for another $2.5T.

One-third is roughly 20x what the British were trying to tax in the Boston Tea Party.

Where did it go wrong — and how to make it right?

What would it take to get rid of income tax?

It’s actually very easy: Congress can pass a bill tomorrow.

After all, the 16th Amendment allows an income tax; it does not require one.

They will not.

Congress exists to pillage.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (15 April 2026)

https://youtu.be/8_nesqHL8fs

Keywords
income taxirstaxationdonald trumptaxesus congresspillageusurysales tax16th amendmentproperty taxtax enslavementpayroll taxhidden taxpeter st ongewelfare industrial complextax withholdingfraud industrial complexembedded tax
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