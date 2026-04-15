Taxes Now Take A Third Of Everything

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The federal gubment now steals or taxes just over $5T.
States and locals pile on for another $2.5T.
One-third is roughly 20x what the British were trying to tax in the Boston Tea Party.
Where did it go wrong — and how to make it right?
What would it take to get rid of income tax?
It’s actually very easy: Congress can pass a bill tomorrow.
After all, the 16th Amendment allows an income tax; it does not require one.
They will not.
Congress exists to pillage.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (15 April 2026)