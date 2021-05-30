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CDC reports 148 toxic chemicals in our blood prior to 2007
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131 views • May 30, 2021
Excerpts from https://www.democracynow.org/2009/2/24/us_lags_behind_europe_in_regulating
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"We are all being experimented on - on a daily basis."
Mark Schapiro wrote "Exposed" in 2007 "Children sleeping in pajamas treated with cancer causing flame retardants, sucking on bottles laced with plastic additives believed to alter hormones, diapers glued together with nerve damaging agents normally used to kill algae on the hulls of ships"
Also check out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAnffrAqV10
More
"We are all being experimented on - on a daily basis."
Mark Schapiro wrote "Exposed" in 2007 "Children sleeping in pajamas treated with cancer causing flame retardants, sucking on bottles laced with plastic additives believed to alter hormones, diapers glued together with nerve damaging agents normally used to kill algae on the hulls of ships"
Also check out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAnffrAqV10
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