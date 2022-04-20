“Our Last Days Or Hours”: Azov Militants Appeal To The World, Beg For Their Evacuation From Ukraine

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The Kiev regime is already determined to make the Azov fighters blocked in Mariupol national heroes and holy martyrs, waiting for the complete destruction of their shelter at the Azovstal plant by Russian troops. However, the video confirmed that there is some “misunderstanding” between the Ukrainian “patriots” at Azovstal and the Ukrainian authorities in Kiev. The militants are begging for evacuation from Ukraine.
Source : South Front