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NYPD arrests 2 independent journalists at anti mandate - AMC theater in Times Square
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20 views • February 08, 2022
2/7/22: NYPD arrested two independent journalists (Njeg media/East Ghost Reports and Leeroy Press) at AMC theater in Times Square. They asked for press passes and said "Not NYPD press passes" then they proceeded to take our equipment and arrest us without proper warning. We were the first people they went after. Earlier we were given permission to stay. 8 protesters were arrested along with 2 customers who showed their vaccine passports and already there having nothing to do with it.
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