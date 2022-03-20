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#173 Today's Boondoggle- with Nurse Tricia Kalemba
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In this episode Bill and Flo White talk with COVID Ward Nurse and Whistleblower, Tricia Kalemba.
Tricia was brave enough to come on the show and speak up about the changes and fear driven propaganda she was witness to first hand while working in the COVID Wards.
She talks about her years of education, training, experience, and various different managerial positions she held during her 20 plus years in the medical field. She also talks about the power and influence Big Pharma holds in the medical field, how bad things really were in the hospitals during COVID vs what the Media was reporting, about being asked to continue working while having COVID and bacterial pneumonia from constant masking, the adverse reactions witnessed firsthand from patients receiving the vaccine, why she had to walk away from something that she loved for over 20 years to pursue a new career because she could no longer practice real medicine and uphold her Hippocratic oath under the new protocols that were being implemented in the field, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
Tricia was brave enough to come on the show and speak up about the changes and fear driven propaganda she was witness to first hand while working in the COVID Wards.
She talks about her years of education, training, experience, and various different managerial positions she held during her 20 plus years in the medical field. She also talks about the power and influence Big Pharma holds in the medical field, how bad things really were in the hospitals during COVID vs what the Media was reporting, about being asked to continue working while having COVID and bacterial pneumonia from constant masking, the adverse reactions witnessed firsthand from patients receiving the vaccine, why she had to walk away from something that she loved for over 20 years to pursue a new career because she could no longer practice real medicine and uphold her Hippocratic oath under the new protocols that were being implemented in the field, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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