Clay Clark Case Study | Breaking Down the 90% Growth of Jason Lett and Lake Martin Mini Mall

Clay Clark Case Study | Breaking Down the 90% Growth of Jason Lett and Lake Martin Mini MallLearn How to Get Tickets for Clay Clark's Next 2-Day In-Person and Interactive Business Workshop At:Jason Lett breaks down how diligently implementing Clay Clark’s proven business plans and success strategies has allowed him to grow his business by 90% within just 2 short years.Website:www.LakeMartinCubed.comwww.LakeMartinMiniMall.comJason Lett - Lake Martin Mini Mall - 334-312-5786Step 1 - Sell a product that people actually wantStep 2 - Improve the brand quality of the product and service that you are offeringStep 3 - Create sales script / sales funnel that wowsStep 4 - Create a sales experience that WOWsBe intentional with the sights, sounds, smells, decorStep 5 - Make a checklist for everythingStep 6 - Measure what you treasure / tracking will reveal where you are lacking and slackingStep 7 - You must charge the right price or your life will not be niceStep 8 - You must learn how to hire and inspire peopleStep 9 - You must bore down when most of the world would suffer from boredomStep 10 - You must have a team to achieve the dream