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Clay Clark Case Study | Breaking Down the 90% Growth of Jason Lett and Lake Martin Mini Mall
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90 views • October 06, 2021
Clay Clark Case Study | Breaking Down the 90% Growth of Jason Lett and Lake Martin Mini Mall
Learn How to Get Tickets for Clay Clark's Next 2-Day In-Person and Interactive Business Workshop At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Jason Lett breaks down how diligently implementing Clay Clark’s proven business plans and success strategies has allowed him to grow his business by 90% within just 2 short years.
Website:
www.LakeMartinCubed.com
www.LakeMartinMiniMall.com
Jason Lett - Lake Martin Mini Mall - 334-312-5786
Step 1 - Sell a product that people actually want
Step 2 - Improve the brand quality of the product and service that you are offering
Step 3 - Create sales script / sales funnel that wows
Step 4 - Create a sales experience that WOWs
Be intentional with the sights, sounds, smells, decor
Step 5 - Make a checklist for everything
Step 6 - Measure what you treasure / tracking will reveal where you are lacking and slacking
Step 7 - You must charge the right price or your life will not be nice
Step 8 - You must learn how to hire and inspire people
Step 9 - You must bore down when most of the world would suffer from boredom
Step 10 - You must have a team to achieve the dream
Learn How to Get Tickets for Clay Clark's Next 2-Day In-Person and Interactive Business Workshop At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Jason Lett breaks down how diligently implementing Clay Clark’s proven business plans and success strategies has allowed him to grow his business by 90% within just 2 short years.
Website:
www.LakeMartinCubed.com
www.LakeMartinMiniMall.com
Jason Lett - Lake Martin Mini Mall - 334-312-5786
Step 1 - Sell a product that people actually want
Step 2 - Improve the brand quality of the product and service that you are offering
Step 3 - Create sales script / sales funnel that wows
Step 4 - Create a sales experience that WOWs
Be intentional with the sights, sounds, smells, decor
Step 5 - Make a checklist for everything
Step 6 - Measure what you treasure / tracking will reveal where you are lacking and slacking
Step 7 - You must charge the right price or your life will not be nice
Step 8 - You must learn how to hire and inspire people
Step 9 - You must bore down when most of the world would suffer from boredom
Step 10 - You must have a team to achieve the dream
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