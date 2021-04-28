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The Hygiene Star 2021 from Akut SOS Clean
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What you get with the Hygiene Star
A basic (online) training
Company-specific analysis (self-analysis check to assess your own hygiene priorities), planning, training and implementation, implementation for social media - explained simply and practically.
Starter set (disinfectant cleaner, wipes, protective masks, disposable gloves).
Store access for additional purchase of disinfectants and shoesWhat you get with the hygiene star
A basic (online) training
Company-specific analysis (self-analysis check to assess your own hygiene priorities), planning, training and implementation, implementation for social media - explained simply and practically.
Starter set (disinfectant cleaner, wipes, protective masks, disposable gloves).
Store access for additional purchase of disinfectants and protective agents. Unlimited time at fair prices.
The award of the hygiene star after successfully completed
examination.
Course parts adapted to your specific industry. Unlimited time at fair prices.
The award of the Hygiene Star after successful completion of the exam.
examination.
Course parts adapted to your specific industry... Click here: https://bit.ly/32S297R
A basic (online) training
Company-specific analysis (self-analysis check to assess your own hygiene priorities), planning, training and implementation, implementation for social media - explained simply and practically.
Starter set (disinfectant cleaner, wipes, protective masks, disposable gloves).
Store access for additional purchase of disinfectants and shoesWhat you get with the hygiene star
A basic (online) training
Company-specific analysis (self-analysis check to assess your own hygiene priorities), planning, training and implementation, implementation for social media - explained simply and practically.
Starter set (disinfectant cleaner, wipes, protective masks, disposable gloves).
Store access for additional purchase of disinfectants and protective agents. Unlimited time at fair prices.
The award of the hygiene star after successfully completed
examination.
Course parts adapted to your specific industry. Unlimited time at fair prices.
The award of the Hygiene Star after successful completion of the exam.
examination.
Course parts adapted to your specific industry... Click here: https://bit.ly/32S297R
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