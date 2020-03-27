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The first month has begun. Heads up!
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54 views • March 27, 2020
You will not want to miss this one.
The barley is aviv and the new moon has been sighted and the count to the 13th day has begun.
Heads up! We face real threats as the world is being primed to cry out for a savior.
In extraordinary times God does extraordinary things. Stay alert and watch with us!
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
The barley is aviv and the new moon has been sighted and the count to the 13th day has begun.
Heads up! We face real threats as the world is being primed to cry out for a savior.
In extraordinary times God does extraordinary things. Stay alert and watch with us!
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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