Dr. Reiner Fuellmich interviewed by Maria Zeee - Injected behaving as though lobotomized & the ICIC

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins us to explain what happened to the Corona Investigative Committee, the work of the newly established International Crimes Investigative Committee, and a deeper dive of a new discussion sweeping the world by storm - how the injected are being likened to those who have been lobotomized. We discuss the strategy moving forward to overcome the NWO.





Watch the full presentation by Dr. Fuellmich with Dr. Naomi Wolf and Dr. Peter Breggin here: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/reiner-fuellmich-suddenly-changed-personality-changes-after-mrna-injection/





ICIC website

https://video.icic-net.com/videos/recently-added