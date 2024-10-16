The Natural Healing Power of Bees with Dr. Jana Schmidt

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis welcomes the insightful Dr. Jana Schmidt, also known as the "Queen Bee." Together, they explore the powerful health benefits of bee products, such as bee pollen, propolis, and honey. Dr. Schmidt shares her vast knowledge of how these natural products, created by bees, can support overall health and well-being.

Throughout the episode, Dr. Schmidt explains how bee products have been used for centuries to enhance immunity, promote skin health, improve fertility, and even help with serious conditions like cancer. She also sheds light on how these products are collected and their potent healing properties. Whether it's helping with sore throats, combating fungal infections, or detoxing harmful metals from the brain, this episode is full of practical insights into the natural remedies found in bee products.

Join Dr. Ardis and Dr. Schmidt as they share stories, discuss the challenges facing bees, and offer guidance on how these natural products can support you in living a healthier life.

