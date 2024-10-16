BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Natural Healing Power of Bees with Dr. Jana Schmidt
The Dr. Ardis Show
The Dr. Ardis ShowCheckmark Icon
159 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
212 views • 6 months ago

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis welcomes the insightful Dr. Jana Schmidt, also known as the "Queen Bee." Together, they explore the powerful health benefits of bee products, such as bee pollen, propolis, and honey. Dr. Schmidt shares her vast knowledge of how these natural products, created by bees, can support overall health and well-being.

Throughout the episode, Dr. Schmidt explains how bee products have been used for centuries to enhance immunity, promote skin health, improve fertility, and even help with serious conditions like cancer. She also sheds light on how these products are collected and their potent healing properties. Whether it's helping with sore throats, combating fungal infections, or detoxing harmful metals from the brain, this episode is full of practical insights into the natural remedies found in bee products.

Join Dr. Ardis and Dr. Schmidt as they share stories, discuss the challenges facing bees, and offer guidance on how these natural products can support you in living a healthier life.

Find out more about the incredible natural health solutions discussed in this episode at Jana's All Natural.

Use promo code "ARDIS" for 10% OFF!

Keywords
bee pollenjanas all naturaldr jana schmidtdr bryan ardisthe dr ardis show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy