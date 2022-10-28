DO YOU KNOW WHAT'S IN YOUR CHILDREN'S VACCINATION?? (Well, you should)

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Do you really know what you're putting in your children's body in terms of "MANDATORY" SCHOOL VACCINATION??
Please do your own diligence and research before making vaccine decisions for your children.
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