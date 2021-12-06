EP 2720 6PM: Another FBI Creation.Fake White Supremacists March On Washington While Real Patriots Battle Locally EP 2720-6PM FED-FEST: Another FBI Creation, Fake White Supremacists March On Washington

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A self-proclaimed white supremacist group called “Patriot Front” staged a rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday in a bid to “reclaim America” — and was immediately called out as a Deep State false flag.
The group of over 100 people donning khakis, white masks, sunglasses, blue jackets, brown boots and shields marched by the White House to the National Mall, where the group’s so-called leader Thomas Rousseau gave a speech about how democracy has failed.
Rousseau claimed the march was meant to serve as an “exhibition of our unified capability to organize, to show our strength–not as brawlers or public nuisances, but as men capable of illustrating a message and seeking an America that more closely resembles the interests of its true people.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19444
Special Guest: Dr. Zelenko graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. degree with high honors in Chemistry from Hofstra University. After receiving an academic scholarship to attend S.U.N.Y. at Buffalo School of Medicine, he earned his M.D. degree in May 2000. Dr. Zelenko completed his family medicine residency at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, N.Y. in May 2004. Since then, Dr. Zelenko has practiced family medicine in New York’s Hudson Valley. He has been described by his patients as a family member to thousands of families, and is a medical adviser to the volunteer ambulance corps in Kiryas Joel, New York. Dr. Zelenko is an observant orthodox Jew, married with 8 children, and has authored two books called Metamorphosis and Essence to Essence. https://zstacklife.com/