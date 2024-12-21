BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Bitcoin Tethered?
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
4 months ago

Is Bitcoin Tethered? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Bitcoin itself is said to not be "tethered" in the sense of being directly tied to any asset or currency. Bitcoin's premise is that it operates as a decentralized cryptocurrency on its blockchain and derives its value from market demand and supply. Its price fluctuates freely based on market activity, investor sentiment, and macroeconomic factors.

However, the term "tethered" might relate to Tether (USDT), a stablecoin that is pegged to the value of the US dollar. Tether is often used in cryptocurrency trading to move funds without converting to fiat currency, providing stability during volatile periods.

Watch this video on Is Bitcoin Tethered?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Is Bitcoin Tethered?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
