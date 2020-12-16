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Operation Snowglobe, bribe to bait Killary for DS control 2016, Steel Truth
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62 views • December 16, 2020
Patrick Byrne was asked by alphabet agency to entrap Killary with bribery. Did not use because Obama and Brennon wanted to use intel to keep her in line, expecting her to win.
Patrick exposes the DS within the alphabet agencies.
Time to dismantle
Patrick exposes the DS within the alphabet agencies.
Time to dismantle
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