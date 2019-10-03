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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 4: Jesus' Blood Atonement On The Mercy Seat
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97 views • October 03, 2019
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 4: Jesus' Blood Atonement On The Mercy Seat
This video was originally produced and published in October, 2019. If you're not familiar with the work of Ron Wyatt and his extraordinary claims of finding various key, biblical archaeological artifacts and locations, Doug certainly points you in the right direction in this video. Ron found the Ark of the Covenant in 1982 - where no one thought it would be… 20-feet below the cross hole where Jesus was crucified. That's only the beginning of this incredible story. Doug describes in great detail what Ron talked about in this amazing discovery - and also lets us in on something incredibly compelling that he believes the Holy Spirit led him to understand about what the antichrist will do (or attempt to do) involving the Ark and Jesus' blood atonement for our sins. This video is a viewer favorite - and a "don't miss".
References:
Wyatt Museum: http://www.wyattmuseum.com
Ark Files: http://www.arkfiles.net
Koinonia House - https://www.khouse.org
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
http://www.aroodawakening.tv
http://www.anthonypatch.com
This video was originally produced and published in October, 2019. If you're not familiar with the work of Ron Wyatt and his extraordinary claims of finding various key, biblical archaeological artifacts and locations, Doug certainly points you in the right direction in this video. Ron found the Ark of the Covenant in 1982 - where no one thought it would be… 20-feet below the cross hole where Jesus was crucified. That's only the beginning of this incredible story. Doug describes in great detail what Ron talked about in this amazing discovery - and also lets us in on something incredibly compelling that he believes the Holy Spirit led him to understand about what the antichrist will do (or attempt to do) involving the Ark and Jesus' blood atonement for our sins. This video is a viewer favorite - and a "don't miss".
References:
Wyatt Museum: http://www.wyattmuseum.com
Ark Files: http://www.arkfiles.net
Koinonia House - https://www.khouse.org
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
http://www.aroodawakening.tv
http://www.anthonypatch.com
Keywords
biblegodjesusisraelthird templethe diamond reportmark of the beastend timesrevelationantichristark of the covenant2028 endend times propheciesfuel projectgabriel erbpeace treatyreturn of jesusrevelation timelinethe book of revelationmercy seatchuck misslerron wyattend times datesjesus bloodark files
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