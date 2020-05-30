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2 MINUTE VIDEO OF GEORGE FLOYD BEING REMOVED FROM SCENE...BY ARMED POLICE... NOT PARAMEDICS!
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291 views • May 30, 2020
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Could this have been yet ANOTHER FALSE FLAG? In ANOTHER DEMOCRAT CONTROLLED CITY/STATE? NAAAAAHHH!!!
Could this have been yet ANOTHER FALSE FLAG? In ANOTHER DEMOCRAT CONTROLLED CITY/STATE? NAAAAAHHH!!!
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