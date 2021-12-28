Dr. Ben Carson: "We the American People are NOT Each Other's Enemies"

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"The American Dream is alive and well. But you're not entitled to it. You have to work for it."
In describing the politicization and polarization of the media, Dr. Ben Carson says it is important to recognize that "we the American people are not each other's enemies," and says we need to come together again as Americans. Given his background of growing up poor and working hard to become a prestigious medical doctor, he describes his own vision of what the American Dream means, adding that "a tremendous emphasis on family and education," is the cure to the wealth gap. Finally, Dr. Carson discusses his thoughts on COVID-19 and the government's response to the crisis.
#BenCarson #VaccineMandate #Omicron
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