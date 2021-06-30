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Hydroponics experiment Update Plant Growth
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111 views • June 30, 2021
This video is a continuation of a series I was doing on youtube before I got the community guidelines strike. Just showing some of the growth of some plants. Still major variation in conditions of growth and growth outcomes but it is showing me that it may actually work, at the least for growing fresh greens from beans and tea compost and a couple containers, even without soil.
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