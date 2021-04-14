RIA HESLOP-HAYES: "MY FATHER DIED FROM THE COVID VACCINE ON 21ST JANUARY 2021"

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Perfectly health man suddenly dies after the Covid-19 vaccine.
"I have not felt strong enough until now to do this. ⚫️ At the end of this vid you will hear a few of the recordings I have from Pfizer, Doctors, Nurses, Colchester Hospital and Broomfield Chelmsford Hospital. Please share."
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/MDY2ZDkxMGMt