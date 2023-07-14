Create New Account
Water Inside Fisheye Cam and Crazy Mist shows up on IR mode - The Out There Channel Jul 2023
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
46 Subscribers
66 views
Published Yesterday

#sony #camera #water Sky Watching Project on hold again since camera is back inside Drying out so I can try some new clear silicon electronic Gel to seal it everywhere.. Last try.. else it will have to be a indoor camera and have to get a new model camera,

ufowaterufoscamera4kinfraredmistuapmistyirfisheyesonysensor

