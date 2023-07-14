Water Inside Fisheye Cam and Crazy Mist shows up on IR mode - The Out There Channel Jul 2023

#sony #camera #water
Sky Watching Project on hold again since camera is back inside
Drying out so I can try some new clear silicon electronic Gel to seal
it everywhere.. Last try.. else it will have to be a indoor camera
and have to get a new model camera,
