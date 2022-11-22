: BREAKING OF THE SPELL. [UNRESTRICTED TRUTHS: JOSH: REID & JAMES GRUNDVIG] : Russell-Jay: Gould.

[THE WORLD IS UNDER A GRAMMAR SPELL, WITH FRAUDULENT GRAMMAR AND WORD GAMES KEEPING EVERYONE IN USURY WITH FAKE CONTRACTS THAT MEAN AND SAY NOTHING. IN THIS PODCAST CHIEF TALKS ABOUT HOW HE BROKE THE GRAMMAR SPELL THAT THE ELITES KEPT THE CITIZENS UNDER TO CONTROL THEM.]
: BREAKING THE SPELL. [UNRESTRICTED TRUTHS: JOSH: REID & JAMES GRUNDVIG] : Russell-Jay: Gould.
[ https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut...
Want To Listen On The Go? Click On The Link Below To Catch This Episodes Podcast:
http://bit.ly/3A2vL3v ]
: Russell-Jay: Gould.
: Hero of Our Planet: Truth-Wins.
: http://linktr.ee/russelljaygould
: Thanks for the video-sharing.
: Love &: Kindness to the World.
: Russell-Jay: Gould.
: http://www.LastFlagStanding.com .
: music-credit: melodyloops.com.
[ Last-Flag-Standing
Witness for the Win
Russell Jay Gould
Freedom Fighter
Trump
Fake elections
Fake news
Truth
Reality
Courage
2020 elections
War Castles
Crypto
Quantum-Banking ]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.