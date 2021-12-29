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America: Transitioning from Bastion of Freedom to Technocratic Nightmare - PowerPoint Presentation
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10 views • December 29, 2021
Understanding The Big Picture. The clear connection of persons, ideas and events transforming America. Absolute Control One Step at a Time! Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/america-from-bastion-of-freedom-to-technocratic-nightmare/ Over the past several months I put together a PowerPoint program culled from a dozen years of Agenda 21/2030 expose's and the constantly unfolding “big ideas” being promoted by globalists and the deep state denizen that have stripped the United States of most of her liberty and moral strength. I was supposed to deliver this PowerPoint lecture at the recent Red Pill Expo in Lafayette, LA, but decided to give my time to another speaker that had been invited to speak by G. Edward Griffin, had spent a great deal of time preparing his presentation, but then somehow was overlooked while preparing the program schedule and agenda.
After 7 years doing terrestrial radio and podcasting with some of the most interesting personalities and intellectuals on the planet, the correlations between people, places, events and motivations become clearer by the day. That's why I named my podcast Connecting the Dots.
We do not need to do anything but print their own words and connect their actions to the mountains of cash that have allowed them to buy their opposition, destroy those who refuse, reshape truth into illusion and create a level of chaos and fear that has allowed them to take control of humanity. It is time to connect all the dots and this program will go a long way toward achieving that goal.
Welcome to my special Christmas Weekend Podcast Presentation and let me help you to Connect the Dots.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
After 7 years doing terrestrial radio and podcasting with some of the most interesting personalities and intellectuals on the planet, the correlations between people, places, events and motivations become clearer by the day. That's why I named my podcast Connecting the Dots.
We do not need to do anything but print their own words and connect their actions to the mountains of cash that have allowed them to buy their opposition, destroy those who refuse, reshape truth into illusion and create a level of chaos and fear that has allowed them to take control of humanity. It is time to connect all the dots and this program will go a long way toward achieving that goal.
Welcome to my special Christmas Weekend Podcast Presentation and let me help you to Connect the Dots.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
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