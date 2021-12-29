BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America: Transitioning from Bastion of Freedom to Technocratic Nightmare - PowerPoint Presentation
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
111 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • December 29, 2021
Understanding The Big Picture. The clear connection of persons, ideas and events transforming America. Absolute Control One Step at a Time! Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/america-from-bastion-of-freedom-to-technocratic-nightmare/ Over the past several months I put together a PowerPoint program culled from a dozen years of Agenda 21/2030 expose's and the constantly unfolding “big ideas” being promoted by globalists and the deep state denizen that have stripped the United States of most of her liberty and moral strength. I was supposed to deliver this PowerPoint lecture at the recent Red Pill Expo in Lafayette, LA, but decided to give my time to another speaker that had been invited to speak by G. Edward Griffin, had spent a great deal of time preparing his presentation, but then somehow was overlooked while preparing the program schedule and agenda.

After 7 years doing terrestrial radio and podcasting with some of the most interesting personalities and intellectuals on the planet, the correlations between people, places, events and motivations become clearer by the day. That's why I named my podcast Connecting the Dots.

We do not need to do anything but print their own words and connect their actions to the mountains of cash that have allowed them to buy their opposition, destroy those who refuse, reshape truth into illusion and create a level of chaos and fear that has allowed them to take control of humanity. It is time to connect all the dots and this program will go a long way toward achieving that goal.

Welcome to my special Christmas Weekend Podcast Presentation and let me help you to Connect the Dots.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
Keywords
new world orderagenda 21agenda 2030patriots soapboxconnecting the dotsdan happelpowerpoint presentation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
TSA&#8217;s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

TSA’s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

Morgan S. Verity
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy