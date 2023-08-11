How to Make Organic Hemp Milk (dairy-free & gluten-free!)





-1/2 cup HRS Organic Hulled Hemp Seed

-3 cups water

-1 pinch HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

-1 tbsp HRS Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+





Optional:

-HRS Organic Cocoa Energize





1. Add hemp seeds, water, salt, and honey to a high-speed blender. Blend until the mixture is well combined.

2. Transfer to a sealed container and refrigerate. Shake well before serving.

3. To make “chocolate milk”, combine one cup of hemp milk with 1 tbsp of Cocoa Energize.