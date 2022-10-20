Xi Jinping Wants To Build the 2 Million Strong People’s Liberation Army Into a World Class Army

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https://gnews.org/articles/479386
Summary：10/19/2022 Xi said in the 20th National Congress speech that the 2 million strong People's Liberation Army or PLA would be developed into a world class army. However, experts pointed out that due to the lack of actual combat experience, the Chinese army is having difficulty achieving the goals that Xi outlined.