Xi Jinping Wants To Build the 2 Million Strong People’s Liberation Army Into a World Class Army

Summary：10/19/2022 Xi said in the 20th National Congress speech that the 2 million strong People's Liberation Army or PLA would be developed into a world class army. However, experts pointed out that due to the lack of actual combat experience, the Chinese army is having difficulty achieving the goals that Xi outlined.
