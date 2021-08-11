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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - August 8, 2021 - Part 1 Our Nation, Our Children, are Under Attack By China, Traitors Within, Where is the U.S. Military?
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111 views • August 11, 2021
Our Nation, Our Children, are Under Attack By China, Traitors Within, Where is the U.S. Military?
We have no time for Carnival Barkers taking advantage of Street Talkers.
FWG Broadcasting network is full of true hope, hope based on facts which is why we put all the links to our information in our group site. Hope and determination is a winning recipe.
To defeat your enemy you must first become educated about your enemy and who and what they are all about.
First a short clip where Fauci is questioned in congress about The H1N1 Flu of 2009 and the Vaccine.
https://www.brighteon.com/c5cd571d-f5c7-4cdd-9c22-c485f9655692
a two part interview, Laurah Ingraham and Dr. Bridle Part 1,
Dr. Bridle Part 2 https://youtu.be/VUMA-GdIw_4?t=1879
Sen. Braun to Dr. Fauci on the Facebook communication cover up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_c5GAHu4fY
Children and vaxes: 'He's Not Going To Answer The Question':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp2TwuhrEw4
Did he say Corona Common Cold? Bound to lung tissue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp2TwuhrEw4
Rand Paul: On masks, death rates in UK, nothing more authoritarian than no-fly list for unvaccinated
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsRN5fbA4Zk
Military mandates
Also reported in the Military Times
Reference only https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/08/05/dod-could-announce-mandatory-covid-19-vaccine-policy-as-early-as-friday-reports/
National Defense Warriors Not Wokesters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPke0MICLwA
Reference only
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/fda-aiming-give-final-approval-pfizer-vaccine-by-early-next-month-ny-times-2021-08-03/?fbclid=IwAR2WmkjqLeD0Sz3-D40vle8869TtuLPkemyUjNgco0cWS0tezbGRFmRIquA
We have established false information regarding vaccines by Dr. Bridle, Fauci, dodging question to congress, but does admit Corona Virus is a Common Cold, and the intentions to give the COVID-19 Vax to the Children and the U.S. Military. Then we have the Social Media and well listen to this:
Last August The Chinese Communist Party paid millions to promote propaganda on U.S. media, and had the Media scrub article from the NY Times, The LA Times, The Chicago Tribune, and Politco sources exposed. Now NY Times Whistleblower came forward to expose what has taken place.
Tucker reveals why the New York Times 'mysteriously' deleted articles
https://youtu.be/CtOjn2g8Xkk?t=31
Paid propaganda! Now the Border Crisis … How Was The Rome Empire Destroyed? Now ask why these vaccines are designed to kill or cripple Americans and their children.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64mX82kkZsM
CRT! Former Sec of State Pompeo Says 'Collapse From Within Is Possible' In Dark Vision Of Nation's Potential Future, Forces beyond our control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2D3-UjoyCY
Feb 8, 2020 before the shutdown Former Sec Pompeo 8:10
https://www.c-span.org/video/?469104-1/national-governors-association-2020-winter-meeting
Confucius Institute Thousand Points Plan and on
https://www.wsj.com/articles/investors-rethink-china-bets-after-beijing-crackdown-triggers-stock-market-rout-11627669954
Investors lost hundreds of billions in Chinese Investments in July …
Dr. Fauci cover up of his interactions with Facebook, lying to Sen. Braun?
Why would the head of the CDC make recommendations this week on masking and vaccines when she and Fauci ADMIT at the end, they have no data to require children receive mandatory vaxes just two weeks ago. If they have new data, why can’t we see it to decide?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_c5GAHu4fY
Now let’s go back to the first clip about The H1N1 Flu of 2009 and vax injuries
https://www.brighteon.com/c5cd571d-f5c7-4cdd-9c22-c485f9655692
Now what is this about all the Auto Immune diseases and Narcolepsy?
Is what is taking place a well-planned attack on the U.S. from all sides?
How to save Our Country, Our children our future, Don’t be distracted by the Carnival Barkers and street talkers,
get educated and fight back now!
Good luck to the woke when the Chinese Communist Party takes over: Murray play to 3:34
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9D-5lNW1K4
We have no time for Carnival Barkers taking advantage of Street Talkers.
FWG Broadcasting network is full of true hope, hope based on facts which is why we put all the links to our information in our group site. Hope and determination is a winning recipe.
To defeat your enemy you must first become educated about your enemy and who and what they are all about.
First a short clip where Fauci is questioned in congress about The H1N1 Flu of 2009 and the Vaccine.
https://www.brighteon.com/c5cd571d-f5c7-4cdd-9c22-c485f9655692
a two part interview, Laurah Ingraham and Dr. Bridle Part 1,
Dr. Bridle Part 2 https://youtu.be/VUMA-GdIw_4?t=1879
Sen. Braun to Dr. Fauci on the Facebook communication cover up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_c5GAHu4fY
Children and vaxes: 'He's Not Going To Answer The Question':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp2TwuhrEw4
Did he say Corona Common Cold? Bound to lung tissue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp2TwuhrEw4
Rand Paul: On masks, death rates in UK, nothing more authoritarian than no-fly list for unvaccinated
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsRN5fbA4Zk
Military mandates
Also reported in the Military Times
Reference only https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/08/05/dod-could-announce-mandatory-covid-19-vaccine-policy-as-early-as-friday-reports/
National Defense Warriors Not Wokesters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPke0MICLwA
Reference only
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/fda-aiming-give-final-approval-pfizer-vaccine-by-early-next-month-ny-times-2021-08-03/?fbclid=IwAR2WmkjqLeD0Sz3-D40vle8869TtuLPkemyUjNgco0cWS0tezbGRFmRIquA
We have established false information regarding vaccines by Dr. Bridle, Fauci, dodging question to congress, but does admit Corona Virus is a Common Cold, and the intentions to give the COVID-19 Vax to the Children and the U.S. Military. Then we have the Social Media and well listen to this:
Last August The Chinese Communist Party paid millions to promote propaganda on U.S. media, and had the Media scrub article from the NY Times, The LA Times, The Chicago Tribune, and Politco sources exposed. Now NY Times Whistleblower came forward to expose what has taken place.
Tucker reveals why the New York Times 'mysteriously' deleted articles
https://youtu.be/CtOjn2g8Xkk?t=31
Paid propaganda! Now the Border Crisis … How Was The Rome Empire Destroyed? Now ask why these vaccines are designed to kill or cripple Americans and their children.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64mX82kkZsM
CRT! Former Sec of State Pompeo Says 'Collapse From Within Is Possible' In Dark Vision Of Nation's Potential Future, Forces beyond our control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2D3-UjoyCY
Feb 8, 2020 before the shutdown Former Sec Pompeo 8:10
https://www.c-span.org/video/?469104-1/national-governors-association-2020-winter-meeting
Confucius Institute Thousand Points Plan and on
https://www.wsj.com/articles/investors-rethink-china-bets-after-beijing-crackdown-triggers-stock-market-rout-11627669954
Investors lost hundreds of billions in Chinese Investments in July …
Dr. Fauci cover up of his interactions with Facebook, lying to Sen. Braun?
Why would the head of the CDC make recommendations this week on masking and vaccines when she and Fauci ADMIT at the end, they have no data to require children receive mandatory vaxes just two weeks ago. If they have new data, why can’t we see it to decide?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_c5GAHu4fY
Now let’s go back to the first clip about The H1N1 Flu of 2009 and vax injuries
https://www.brighteon.com/c5cd571d-f5c7-4cdd-9c22-c485f9655692
Now what is this about all the Auto Immune diseases and Narcolepsy?
Is what is taking place a well-planned attack on the U.S. from all sides?
How to save Our Country, Our children our future, Don’t be distracted by the Carnival Barkers and street talkers,
get educated and fight back now!
Good luck to the woke when the Chinese Communist Party takes over: Murray play to 3:34
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9D-5lNW1K4
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