Quo Vadis





Dec 17, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 16, 2023.





Dear children, false nets do not catch souls for Heaven.





The true fishermen of souls will drink the bitter chalice of suffering.





By fault of the bad shepherds, many souls will walk into a great spiritual abyss.





Love and defend the truth.





My Son Jesus is the Absolute Truth of the Father and without Him you are nothing and can do nothing.





Turn away from the world and live turned towards the things of Heaven.





It is in this life, and not in another, that you must testify that you are of the Lord.





Do not be discouraged.





I love you and I will always be with you.





Pray.





Only through the power of prayer can you overcome evil.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on October 17, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, your hope and salvation is in my Son Jesus alone.





Wait on the Lord with joy.





In Him is your complete happiness.





Seek the treasures of Heaven.





Everything in this life passes, but the grace of God within you will be eternal.





Do not be discouraged.





Even in the midst of tribulations, believe that everything will end well for the righteous.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to my Son Jesus.





Do not depart from prayer, for only thus can you bear the weight of the trials that will come.





Bad shepherds will open wide doors and a great multitude will head towards the spiritual abyss.





I suffer because for what happens to you. Seek strength in the sacrament of confession and in the Eucharist.





Do not forget: your weapon of defense is the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4eyh79cqEA