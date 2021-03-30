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Look At The Miracle Jesus Did For Me Today 3/29/21
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40 views • March 30, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
thedeadgene
Today I put 1 tank of gas in my lawnmower just planning on mowing my front yard but since I wasn't that tired I decided to also mow the back yard knowing I would need to fill the gas tank on the lawnmower again like I always do but this time I decided to just mow the back yard to until the lawnmower ran out of gas but the lawnmower never ran out of gas! I believe God somehow miraculously allowed me to mow the lawn with an empty gas tank!
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
thedeadgene
Today I put 1 tank of gas in my lawnmower just planning on mowing my front yard but since I wasn't that tired I decided to also mow the back yard knowing I would need to fill the gas tank on the lawnmower again like I always do but this time I decided to just mow the back yard to until the lawnmower ran out of gas but the lawnmower never ran out of gas! I believe God somehow miraculously allowed me to mow the lawn with an empty gas tank!
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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