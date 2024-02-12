The Russian assault on Pobeda through the eyes of the “Tigers”: tanks support the infantry with fire and put the enemy to flight

The assault on Pobeda through the eyes of the “Tigers”: tanks support the infantry with fire and put the enemy to flight
Near Marinka, troops of the Southern Military District continue their offensive, breaking through the enemy’s defenses, and moving towards Pobeda and Novomikhailovka.
After the capture of Maryinka, tankers and infantry continue to punch their way through enemy defenses, advancing behind the regional center near Donetsk.
