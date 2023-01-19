WHATS UP WITH DAVOS? LOL... A LIL PARANOID OR WHAT?

I don't really get into thinking we have em where we want em.type of thing becuz I haven't seen one single piece of evidence that we've effected the cabal AT ALL. It's been full steam... but it looks like so.ebodys worried about something doesn't it? Who doesn't show for their own party? Paranoid killers, thieves and other diabolical.entities... I'd be worried too. They're all.compartmentalized and they're realizing they really don't know what the others are instructed to do. My guess is they know what they do together but there's other stuff too and I'm thinking a bit of distrust and fear is mounting.HOLD THE LINE! [email protected]