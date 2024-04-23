Behind The Deep State | How Deep Staters Use Tax-Exempt Foundations to Destroy US

The New American





Deep State money men and leaders use such as the Rockefeller dynasty use tax-exempt foundations and non-profit organizations to protect their fortunes from the taxman and also to wage war on liberty, self-government, and America's constitutional system, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Congress actually uncovered some of this back in the early 1950s with a select committee investigating tax-exempt organizations. Today, these Deep State foundations are involved in corrupting everything from government and education to healthcare and more, Newman explains, providing numerous examples.

