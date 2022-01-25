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VN Judge Ends Mask Mandates, Patriot Front, VP EcoHealth: Daszak CIA Asset, Klaus Schwab 2017 1.25
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40 views • January 25, 2022
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Ormusite Scalar Energy Disk, 10-inch
The scalar energy disk is made of a material Ken Rohla developed called ormusite, based on the work of Wilhelm Reich, Karl Hans Welz, Nikola Tesla, and many others that creates a subtle energy field called scalar energy. Scalar energy of proper frequencies can reduce stress, promote deeper sleep, promote accelerated healing, help relieve pain and headaches, and strengthen physiological functions in any living organism.
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Ryan
NY State Supreme Court Judge Deals Huge Blow to “Unconstitutional” Mask Mandate..Declares it “null, void and unenforceable”
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-ny-state-supreme-court-judge-deals-huge-blow-to-unconstitutional-mask-mandate-declares-it-null-void-and-uninforceable/
EXCLUSIVE: More on the Government-Sponsored ‘Patriot Front’ Showing More Government Ties
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/exclusive-government-sponsored-patriot-front-showing-government-ties/
Gain of function researcher Peter Daszak accused of being CIA asset; EcoHealth Alliance described as "front" for agency
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-25-peter-daszak-said-to-be-cia-asset-ecohealth-alliance-is-a-front.html
Justin
Joe Biden Caught on Hot Mic Calling Fox News’ Peter Doocy a “Stupid Son-of-a-B*tch!” https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-joe-biden-caught-on-hot-mic-calling-fox-news-peter-doocy-a-stupid-son-of-a-btch-video/
Peter Doocy says he received a phone call from Biden after being called a “stupid son of a b*tch.”
https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2022/01/25/fast-clip-peter-doocy-says-he-received-a-phone-call-from-biden-after-being-called-a-stupid-son-of-a-btch/
Woman who stopped to help the monkeys in the truck crash is now feeling unwell. CDC urges anyone in contact with the macaques to seek medical attention.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10438357/Truck-crash-involving-transportation-monkeys-lab-sparked-infection-fears.html
Klaus Schwab in 2017 at Harvard: "What we are very proud of, is that we penetrate the global cabinets of countries with our WEF Young Global Leaders."
• The Globalists use infiltration to influence, twist, and distort an institution so that it eventually becomes an asset of globalism, helping to bring about the so-called New World Order.
• This is how an institution can go from pro-humanity to anti-humanity, from America First to Globalism Peddlers.
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107684664503660997
Jen Psaki just said that Russia is preparing to do a false flag.
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107684638397716403
Rapidfire
Ryan
New Hampshire seeks to make ivermectin available as an alternative COVID treatment
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-24-new-hampshire-to-make-ivermectin-alternative-covid-treatment.html
NBA Icon John Stockton Links Vax to Deaths of ‘100 Pro Athletes’ Despite Being Canceled by Alma Mater
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/nba-icon-john-stockton-links-vax-deaths-100-pro-athletes-despite-canceled-alma-mater
50,000 Trucks Heading Toward Ottawa to Demand an End to Covid Mandates
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/25/50000-trucks-heading-toward-ottawa-to-demand-an-end-to-covid-mandates/
Justin
Biden’s Lawless WH: Energy Sec Granholm Failed to Report $240,000 Worth of Stock Trades for Months
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/bidens-lawless-wh-energy-sec-granholm-failed-report-240000-worth-stock-trades-months
Undercover Students EXPOSE Colorado High School Vaccine Clinic For Administering Vaccinations Without Parental Consent – Even AFTER School Superintendent ASSURED This Would Not Happen
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/undercover-students-expose-colorado-high-school-vaccine-clinic-administering-vaccinations-without-parental-consent-even-school-superintendent-assured-not-happen/
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https://rumble.com/vqg4re-4-huge-facts-the-pharma-funded-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=15
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EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
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Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Ormusite Scalar Energy Disk, 10-inch
The scalar energy disk is made of a material Ken Rohla developed called ormusite, based on the work of Wilhelm Reich, Karl Hans Welz, Nikola Tesla, and many others that creates a subtle energy field called scalar energy. Scalar energy of proper frequencies can reduce stress, promote deeper sleep, promote accelerated healing, help relieve pain and headaches, and strengthen physiological functions in any living organism.
ORDER NOW: https://bit.ly/Ormusite10
Featured Articles:
Ryan
NY State Supreme Court Judge Deals Huge Blow to “Unconstitutional” Mask Mandate..Declares it “null, void and unenforceable”
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-ny-state-supreme-court-judge-deals-huge-blow-to-unconstitutional-mask-mandate-declares-it-null-void-and-uninforceable/
EXCLUSIVE: More on the Government-Sponsored ‘Patriot Front’ Showing More Government Ties
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/exclusive-government-sponsored-patriot-front-showing-government-ties/
Gain of function researcher Peter Daszak accused of being CIA asset; EcoHealth Alliance described as "front" for agency
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-25-peter-daszak-said-to-be-cia-asset-ecohealth-alliance-is-a-front.html
Justin
Joe Biden Caught on Hot Mic Calling Fox News’ Peter Doocy a “Stupid Son-of-a-B*tch!” https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-joe-biden-caught-on-hot-mic-calling-fox-news-peter-doocy-a-stupid-son-of-a-btch-video/
Peter Doocy says he received a phone call from Biden after being called a “stupid son of a b*tch.”
https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2022/01/25/fast-clip-peter-doocy-says-he-received-a-phone-call-from-biden-after-being-called-a-stupid-son-of-a-btch/
Woman who stopped to help the monkeys in the truck crash is now feeling unwell. CDC urges anyone in contact with the macaques to seek medical attention.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10438357/Truck-crash-involving-transportation-monkeys-lab-sparked-infection-fears.html
Klaus Schwab in 2017 at Harvard: "What we are very proud of, is that we penetrate the global cabinets of countries with our WEF Young Global Leaders."
• The Globalists use infiltration to influence, twist, and distort an institution so that it eventually becomes an asset of globalism, helping to bring about the so-called New World Order.
• This is how an institution can go from pro-humanity to anti-humanity, from America First to Globalism Peddlers.
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107684664503660997
Jen Psaki just said that Russia is preparing to do a false flag.
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107684638397716403
Rapidfire
Ryan
New Hampshire seeks to make ivermectin available as an alternative COVID treatment
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-24-new-hampshire-to-make-ivermectin-alternative-covid-treatment.html
NBA Icon John Stockton Links Vax to Deaths of ‘100 Pro Athletes’ Despite Being Canceled by Alma Mater
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/nba-icon-john-stockton-links-vax-deaths-100-pro-athletes-despite-canceled-alma-mater
50,000 Trucks Heading Toward Ottawa to Demand an End to Covid Mandates
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/25/50000-trucks-heading-toward-ottawa-to-demand-an-end-to-covid-mandates/
Justin
Biden’s Lawless WH: Energy Sec Granholm Failed to Report $240,000 Worth of Stock Trades for Months
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/bidens-lawless-wh-energy-sec-granholm-failed-report-240000-worth-stock-trades-months
Undercover Students EXPOSE Colorado High School Vaccine Clinic For Administering Vaccinations Without Parental Consent – Even AFTER School Superintendent ASSURED This Would Not Happen
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/undercover-students-expose-colorado-high-school-vaccine-clinic-administering-vaccinations-without-parental-consent-even-school-superintendent-assured-not-happen/
Our Latest Videos:
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
4 HUGE Facts the Pharma Funded Media Doesn’t Want You to Know
https://rumble.com/vqg4re-4-huge-facts-the-pharma-funded-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=15
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
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