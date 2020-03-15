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How these guys live
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5 views • March 15, 2020
Have you ever thought: "Help me, I hate my job" and "will God provide if I quit?" If so, it's time to consider the birds!
In this video, Bob and Terry - two birds working for love - show how to find meaning in life. They also reveal that the solution - don't worry about tomorrow and seek first the Kingdom of God - can be hidden in plain sight.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music from www.dl-sounds.com
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
In this video, Bob and Terry - two birds working for love - show how to find meaning in life. They also reveal that the solution - don't worry about tomorrow and seek first the Kingdom of God - can be hidden in plain sight.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music from www.dl-sounds.com
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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