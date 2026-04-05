Understanding UN Agenda 2030 – Part Four: The Final Pillars of Global Tyranny and How Trump Smashed Them

John Michael Chambers concludes his exposé of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda—drawing from his 2017 book Trump and the Resurrection of America—revealing the full scope of the globalist plan and the man who dismantled it.





The 17 stated goals of Agenda 2030 are not about sustainability. They are about control. Here are the final five:





Goal Fourteen: Conserve oceans, seas, and marine resources.

Hidden reality: Ban most ocean fishing, plunging the food supply into extreme shortage. Criminalize private fishing vessels. Place all fishing under government central planning. Allow only favored corporations—those with the biggest campaign contributions—to operate.





Goal Fifteen: Protect and restore terrestrial ecosystems.

Hidden reality: Roll out Agenda 21. Force humans off the land and into controlled cities. Criminalize private land ownership, including ranches and agricultural tracts. Control agriculture through a corporate-corrupted government bureaucracy. Criminalize wood stoves, rainwater collection, and home gardening. Force total dependence on government.





Goal Sixteen: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies, provide access to justice, and build effective institutions.

Hidden reality: Grant legal immunity to illegal aliens and protected minority groups. Use the IRS and federal agencies to selectively punish unfavorable groups with punitive audits while ignoring the criminal activities of favored corporations.





Goal Seventeen: Strengthen global partnerships for sustainable development.

Hidden reality: Enact global trade mandates that override national laws. Grant unrestricted imperial powers to corporations like Monsanto, Dow Chemical, Merck, and Coca-Cola. Use trade pacts to bypass lawmakers and override intellectual property laws, ensuring monopolies over drugs, seeds, chemicals, and technology.





The conclusion is stark: the UN is planning nothing less than global government tyranny that enslaves all of humanity—while calling it "sustainable development" and "equality." George Orwell's *1984* has arrived, rolled out under the fraudulent label of progress.





But here is the news they don't want you to hear: the UN has issued a letter to its 193 member states warning that they face imminent financial collapse after Donald Trump cut U.S. funding. The globalists are panicking.





Agenda 2030 was supposed to be the blueprint for total enslavement by 2030. Instead, the blueprint is being shredded. The U.N. is being defunded. The globalists are scrambling. And the golden age is dawning.





Game over.





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