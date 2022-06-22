AJ Kern is running for Ilhan Omar's US House seat. She is a conservative Christian who is using the enemy's tactics against them: She's running as a Democrat and suing to prove that Ilhan Omar was never naturalized as a US citizen. A hearing will take place on Thursday, June 23. She joins me in this episode to explain her game plan and why this is such an important issue.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/minnesota-congressional-challenger-seeks-to-expose-ilhan-omar-as-a-non-citizen/

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