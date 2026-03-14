A US tanker caught fire in the waters of the UAE after a powerful strike

Iranian media claim that the ship was attacked in the Sharjah area.

Adding:

Japan says it will release stockpiled oil and cap prices as the Epstein coalition's war on Iran threatens global energy supplies.

Japan imports about 95 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East, making the country particularly vulnerable to instability in key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Japan asks Australia for increased LNG output to ensure energy security.

Japan’s Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa has asked ⁠Australia, Japan’s ⁠biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), to boost output in light of the Middle East crisis.

Japan relies ⁠on the Middle East for about 11 percent of its LNG imports, with 6 percent shipped via the Strait of ⁠Hormuz.

Australia supplies about 40 percent of Japan’s LNG imports.

The request comes as about a fifth of global LNG supply ‌is offline after Qatar decided to shut down gas production due to the ongoing conflict, disrupting energy supplies from the Middle East. Last week, Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said it could take months to return to normal deliveries.