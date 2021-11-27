(VIDEO) 11 Australian Nurses Blow The Whistle On COVID Vaccine Side Effects: “We Were Told Not To Talk About What We Had Seen”

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In a stunning video, 11 nurses and paramedics from Queensland Australia have come forward to talk about their experiences administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The nurses have had their identities obscured because they are afraid to speak out, but their identification was checked before filming. In a series of harrowing tales, the nurses recount how they saw the deaths and injuries pile up, yet no one was allowed to talk about it.