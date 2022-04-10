© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Across Pakistan, Massive Rallies are Held in Support of Imran Khan. "The Struggle for Freedom Against a Foreign Plot for a Change of Power". 041022
Follow
2
Share
Report
121 views • April 10, 2022
Across Pakistan, massive rallies are held in support of Imran Khan.
He wrote: “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but today the struggle for freedom against a foreign plot for a change of power begins”.
Also check out the Tweets: https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1512869247982129152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
He wrote: “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but today the struggle for freedom against a foreign plot for a change of power begins”.
Also check out the Tweets: https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1512869247982129152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.