Global Organizations are Driving Fascism

Politics and business have always been separate, but this is no longer the case in America. There has been a growing relationship between governments, giant corporations and global institutions. If you can control money, you can control businesses. Blackrock, State Street, and Vanguard control a staggering 50% of global businesses. This is accomplished through a close relationship with the World Economic Forum (WEF). Under the guise of racism, inequalities, gun control and climate change the WEF is imposing personal tracking, vaccine passports, forced medical treatments, and social credit scores. We're following in the footsteps of China!
