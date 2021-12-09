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Darpa Creating Super Humans: Former Gov't Employee Predicts Cataclysmic Extinction Level Event
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133 views • December 09, 2021
Celeste Solum is a broadcaster, author, organic farmer, and more among the many hats that she wears. She believes, based on her observations of global trends, that we are headed toward a cataclysmic extinction level event for humanity in the next thirty years. She’s also written some provocative pieces over the past few years. In 2018 she wrote that the Panacea program of DARPA, the DOD’s research arm, was working to create “super humans” beyond our wildest imaginations.
Celeste Solum joins us.
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Celeste Solum joins us.
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