FLORIDA BANS MINORS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published a day ago

With a newly signed law following in the footsteps of Utah, Florida is set to become the most restrictive state barring minors from accessing social media.  Now, other states are jumping on board in an attempt to limit online harms to children’s mental health and safety. Is this the role of the government or parents? 


#FloridaSocialMediaBan #DeSantis #Florida

realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

