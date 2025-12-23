250 year old Bible says Saturday is the 7th day Sabbath & March is the 1st month of the year

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Darknesstolight.111
Excellent video on biblical truth from a 1775 Bible that shows that Saturday, NOT SUNday, is God’s holy day of rest and public worship or His Sabbath, which is the 7th day according to Exodus 20:10.
March is the true first month of the year as it marks the beginning of Spring while xmas / christmas is proven to be a pagan feast day.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org
Email: [email protected]