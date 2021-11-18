SHIPPING CONTAINERS - INTERNATIONAL CHILD TRAFFICKING ON SHIPS

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





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I have nothing to say about this. The video speaks for itself and the Lord's message, warning and revelation is clear. Once these things are revealed (however He will expose them), we will remember He said it and gave us more than enough warning to avoid it. We will remember how He exposed the sick, wicked people who trade in children to the absolute ignorance of everybody else. Every last thing done in secret will come out, God will make sure of that. SHARE THIS and warn others.





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I'll say this and I don't care who is angry, who wants to defend themselves or say "Oh we try but we work, we this and that." IT IS TOO LATE TO CRY AND LAMENT WHEN SOMETHING HAPPENS!! IT'S TOO LATE! You can't go back and fix it- the trauma, the loss, the damage, the DEATH CAN'T BE FIXED BY REGRET! Teach your children to OBEY. WARN THEM what this world is like! Stay connected, keep tabs, check up during the day. Have open lines of communication and build a village system among yourselves TO KEEP YOUR CHILDREN SAFE. Punish them EARLY, soon as you notice habits of lying, sneaking and all the mess they do that leads them to end up on coroner's tables. STOP HELPING SATAN ROB YOUR HOMES. It's too devastating to bring messages like this all the time, it's hard to hear and bear. Heed the Lord's warnings. Human trafficking will be the TOP CRIME IN AMERICA- He said it in 2019, it will be hard to find a home where rape, sexual assault, human trafficking hasn't either happened to someone in the home, or to someone they know. BE CAREFUL & DON'T BE SLOPPY WITH YOUR KIDS. This goes for big children who won't listen down to babies. You can't replace them. Remember that. There's no 3D printers for human beings. You lose one, that's it. That's all I have to say right now.



