Promises Made Promises Kept! Louisiana and SC Pass "Color of Law Carry!"

Promises Made Promises Kept! Louisiana lawmakers FINALLY Pass Permitless Carry





First in the South Primaries, but last to secure the rights of the people, South Carolina becomes the 29th state and the last Republican Trifecta to pass Permitless Carry. We’re still in debate as to whether either of these bills reach the honor of truly being “Constitutional” Carry.





And our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is an older story, but one that the fact suppressors likely didn’t really want us to know. The best time to have an “assault weapon” is when you are being assaulted. A Florida homeowner must have seen the writing on the wall, because he learned to use a Kalashnikov, or at least one that looks like one. When a mob of Dindu Nuffins force their way into your home it is a good time to have a semi-auto rifle with a high capacity magazine ready to operate.





